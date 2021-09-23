The 2021 Ryder Cup begins on Friday, and bookmakers across the UK are broadcasting some great promotions. Read on to learn more about some of the best Ryder Cup Free Bets available and how to claim them.

When a biennial tournament such as the Ryder Cup rolls around, so too do fantastic promotional offers from the UK’s best bookies. To save you time sifting through them all, the team at sportslens present our pick of the best Ryder Cup Free Bets & how to claim them in time for the big tee-off at 14:00 on Friday.

If you take advantage of all of the free bets listed on this page, you could be in line to claim up to £90 in bet credits (+£10 casino credit) on the Ryder Cup from just £30 deposited.

Betfred – Bet £10 Get £40 Free

– Bet £10 Get £40 Free PaddyPower – Risk-Free £20 Bet on the Ryder Cup

– Risk-Free £20 Bet on the Ryder Cup BoyleSports – Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets (*£10 casino)

1. Ryder Cup Free Bet – Bet £10 Get £40 Free at Betfred

In tandem with the Ryder Cup, Betfred is running a Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets promo that’s available to any newcomer to the site.

This means it’s possible to place a £10 bet on the Ryder Cup and receive £40 in bet credits even if your wager loses! You could also place a £10 qualifying bet on any sporting event set to finish before the commencement of the Ryder Cup and get yourself £40 in bet credits to wager on Team Europe.

To claim £40 in free bet credits at Betfred and to have these credits available for use in time for Friday’s Ryder Cup tee-off:

Click any link on this page to go to Betfred Register a new account using the promotional code BETFRED40 Make a deposit and place a £10 bet on any sports event with odds of Evens +. To ensure your credits are released in time for the Ryder Cup, ensure the bet is settled prior to the tournament beginning on Friday, September 24 The moment your bet settles, Betfred will credit £40 in free bets into your account, typically within just 10 hours

2. Ryder Cup Free Bet – £20 Risk-Free Bet on the Ryder Cup at Paddy Power

Paddy Power is clearly getting into the spirit of the Ryder Cup too, as evidenced by this excellent new customer offer in which all new sign-ups to the site are greeted with a £20 Risk Free First Bet.

Paddy Power promises to refund all losing Ryder Cup Bets to the sum value of £20.

In order to take advantage of this exclusive risk-free £20 free bet at Paddy Power, simply follow the instructions below:

Go to the Paddy Power website – you can navigate your way there by clicking any link in this segment Register a new account at the site and deposit a minimum of £10 using card or Apple Pay. Use the promotional code YSKAMI when prompted Place a qualifying bet of £10 min that settles before 23:59 on 27/09/2021 If your qualifying bet is deemed a losing bet, PaddyPower will refund the stake up to the value of £20

3. Ryder Cup Free Bet – Bet £10 Get £40 Free at Boylesports

Along with some of the deepest Ryder Cup betting markets that we’ve come across, BoyleSports is also currently running a Bet £10 Get £40 promotional offer.

This means it’s possible to profit on a losing £10 bet during the Ryder Cup! You could also wager a qualifying bet on another sports event scheduled to finish before the tournament tees-off and have £30 in bet credits (£10 casino) available to wager on McIllroy and the boys!

Claiming £40 in free bet credits at BoyleSports is straightforward, too: