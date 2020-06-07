2019 Leeds United target Daniel James could reportedly become available again

Leeds United may get another chance to sign Manchester United winger Daniel James.

Championship club Leeds’s interest in signing James when he was at Swansea City has been well documented.

In Amazon Prime Video documentary Take Us Home released in August 2019, it was shown how the 22-year-old was poised to sign for the Whites.

The Wales international winger had a passed a medical and had posed with the shirt, and was set for a £10 million move to Leeds, as reported by talkSPORT.

However, the deal collapsed in the final minutes of the 2019 January transfer window, with the winger returning to Swansea for the rest of last season.

As reported by talkSPORT, United paid the Swans £15 million in transfer fee to sign James in the summer of 2019, as Leeds failed to clinch promotion to the Premier League via the Championship playoffs.

James has done relatively well at Old Trafford so far this season, scoring three goals and providing six assists in 27 Premier League games, and scoring one goal in four Europa League matches, according to WhoScored.

However, according to The Sun, United could offer James a new and improved contract and then send him out on loan, if the Red Devils manage to sign winger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Given that James is rated very highly by Leeds and his experience in the Premier League this season, the Whites could well make a loan offer for him if they manage clinch promotion from the Championship this time around.