2009/10 to 2019/20: Chelsea FC’s team of the decade

Chelsea have been one of the most successful European clubs over the last decade.
Roman Abramovich has ensured that his team is fighting on all fronts every year since he took over the club.
The Blues have had some world-class players playing for them and today at Sportslens we look at some of their best players from the last ten years.
Here is Chelsea’s team of the decade.
Petr Cech
Despite Courtois taking over from him during the second half of the decade, a Chelsea team of the decade is simply unthinkable without Petr Cech.
Not only is he a Chelsea legend, but he is also a Premier League legend as well.
The towering shot-stopper helped Chelsea win several major honours during his time at the club and he was instrumental to their Champions League win in 2011.
Branislav Ivanovic
When the Serbian joined Chelsea from Lokomotiv Moscow, few would have expected him to make the kind of impact he did.
Not only did he improve Chelsea defensively, but he also proved to be a game-changer offensively as well. Ivanovic scored crucial goals for the Blues during his time at the club and helped his side with his leadership qualities as well.
Speaking about the Serbian, Mourinho said in 2015: “Is he one of the club’s [Chelsea] best signings? I think so. He came immediately after I left [after my first spell in charge] and after that he made a fantastic contribution for [sic] this club. He is a competitive animal with a big heart.”
John Terry
Captain, leader, legend. John Terry was Chelsea’s backbone during his time at the club.
Not only was he a world-class defender, but he was also a massive personality in the dressing room as well. Terry guided the Blues to three Premier League titles, the Champions League, one Europa League and other domestic trophies in the last decade.
Gary Cahill
Perhaps not as talented as some of the other players in Chelsea’s team of the decade. However, Cahill was a reliable defender for Chelsea during his time at the club and he delivered with consistency for the Blues.
Ashley Cole
One of the best left backs of the modern era, Ashley Cole was a tremendous player for Chelsea. The Blues would have struggled to win their only Champions League title without him at the back.
Frank Lampard
Another Premier League legend whose contribution to Chelsea’s resurgence under Abramovich was invaluable.
Lampard is one of the game’s greatest goalscoring midfielders and he came up with the goods every time his team needed him.
The former England international helped his side win six major honours during the last decade, including a Premier League trophy and the Champions League.
Lampard was at Chelsea during the first five years of the decade but he managed to score 81 goals in that period for the Blues.
Cesc Fabregas
Fabregas spent just four full seasons at Chelsea in the last decade but he will always be regarded as a hero at Stamford Bridge.
The Spaniard put in some of his career-best displays for the Blues during his time at the club. He was crucial to their two Premier League title wins in three years.
The former Arsenal ace was the heartbeat of the Chelsea midfield and he became the first player ever in Premier League history to record at least one assist in six successive games.
During his time at the club, he picked up 57 assists for the Blues.
During his first season at the club, he said: “I feel that right now I am playing some of the best football of my career. I am in my best position, 100 per cent. I feel more in control of the game, I touch the ball all the time, I feel happy, I go and get the ball from here, from there, I can go forward, Oscar drops deep. I feel free, I feel confident, I feel in control and that’s what I like the most in football.”
N’Golo Kante
The Frenchman is in his fourth season with Chelsea and he is perhaps the most important player at the club.
The defensive midfielder helped Chelsea win the Premier League title (2016-17) under Conte and he was instrumental to their Europa League win as well.
During the 2016-17 season, he was chosen as the PFA Players’ player of the season, FWA Footballer of the year, Chelsea players’ player of the year and the Premier League player of the season.
One of the best players in his position, Kante has earned his place in Chelsea’s team of the decade.
Eden Hazard
In terms of sheer talent, Hazard is perhaps Chelsea’s best player in the last ten years.
The Belgian produced world-class displays week in week out for the Blues and he was mesmerizing to watch.
During his time at the club, Hazard was Chelsea’s primary creator and he produced several moments to magic to bail out his team when they needed him.
Hazard scored 110 goals for Chelsea during his 7 years at the club.
Didier Drogba
Widely regarded as Chelsea’s best striker of the modern era, Drogba was a massive part of Chelsea’s transformation into a European giant.
He helped them win several trophies during the formative years under a relatively young Jose Mourinho. He was also crucial to their first Champions League win.
A true Premier League legend and Chelsea’s team of the decade would be incomplete without him.
Diego Costa
Even though he spent just three full seasons at the club, he will go down as one of Chelsea’s finest strikers.
The controversial forward managed to score 59 goals in just 120 games and he helped Chelsea win the Premier League title twice in three seasons.