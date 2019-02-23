2 players could leave Rangers this summer, contracts expiring in June

Rangers have three players who could leave the club this summer as their respective contracts expire at the end of June – Lee Wallace, Gareth McAuley. Final decisions on their futures may not be made until the end of the season, likely due to a lack of interest from suitors.
The Gers tied down a number of important players last year to ensure they couldn’t hold the club to ransom – Daniel Candeias (March 14, 2018), Alfredo Morelos (September 1, 2018), James Tavernier (September 18, 2018), Glenn Middleton (October 26, 2018), Ryan Jack (December 21, 2018) – but they need to clarify if Wallace and McAuley have any mileage left at Ibrox.
Wallace has been a Rangers player since 2011 and his last contract extension was signed in 2016. The 31-year-old has struggled for fitness and playing time this season and looks unlikely to be retained as a result. With 261 appearances under his belt at Ibrox, Wallace has been a terrific servant.
He’s just fallen down the pecking order in the last two years, making just seven Premiership appearances since April 2017. As for McAuley, the experienced centre-back was a short-term signing, but he’s hardly featured in his debut season at Ibrox.
The 39-year-old has racked up just 556 minutes of Premiership football and spent the majority of the campaign sidelined with a calf injury. McAuley has made just one league appearance since mid-December 2018.
Stats from Transfermarkt.