2 players could leave Everton this summer, contracts expiring in June

Two players could leave Everton this summer with their contracts expiring in June – Leighton Baines and Phil Jagielka. The defensive duo have months remaining on their respective deals at Goodison Park and look set to depart when the campaign comes to a close.
Baines joined the Toffees from Wigan Athletic in 2007 and has gone on to make 411 appearances in all competitions. The 34-year-old has fallen down the pecking order this season, however, racking up just 376 minutes of Premier League football.
In his pomp, Baines was a regular England international and deemed as one of the best left-backs in the Premier League. He signed a three-year deal with Everton in 2016 that is now set to expire over the summer. Lucas Digne keeps him out of the starting eleven.
Jagielka has made 381 appearances in all competitions for Everton since joining the club from Sheffield United in 2007. The 36-year-old became a regular for England and was regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League but he’s now in the eve of his career.
The veteran defender extended his deal in 2017 until 2019 and looks to be running his contract down this season. Jagielka has made only three league appearances this season and finds himself behind the likes of Yerry Mina, Michael Keane and Kurt Zouma in the pecking order.
