Zlatan Ibrahimovic urges Manchester United to match his ambitions

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has confirmed that he will only sign an extension if the Red Devils can match his ambitions for next season.
The 35-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season and is currently locked in talks with the Red Devils regarding an extension. Ibrahimovic has been a major hit in England since joining Manchester United in the summer of 2016. The Swedish forward has bagged 27 goals so far this season.
Jose Mourinho is keen on keeping him at the club beyond this summer, but Ibrahimovic wants to see United’s ambitions before committing to a new deal. The former PSG star claimed that he is not here to waste time at this stage of his career and that he wants to win trophies.
I’m 35. A lot of things have to be settled. It’s not like I’m 20 and I have another five or 10 years. Probably I have one, two, three years so everything depends on what you want and what the club wants, what the vision of the club is because I said from day one I didn’t come here to waste time, I came here to win. If you want to win bigger then you have to create bigger.
He also confirmed that he is in talks with the club regarding a renewal:
Listen, if I had something to say I would already have said it. We are talking. Whether we were far from each other or close to each other, there is no news. There are still talks and let’s see what will happen. I am open.
It seems that the Red Devils will now need a strong finish to their season and a few statement signings in the market in order to convince their superstar striker to stay. Manchester United have been over-reliant on him this season and they will not want to let go of him this easily.
Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw against Everton last night. Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored from the spot to earn a point for Mourinho’s men.