Zlatan Ibrahimovic will sign a new deal with Manchester United

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to stay at Old Trafford for another season.
The 35-year-old striker has had a remarkable season in England so far and was expected to leave the Old Trafford outfit at the end of this season. Zlatan Ibrahimovic had signed a one-year deal to join the club last summer. The former PSG star has scored 26 goals in 41 appearances for the Red Devils so far.
According to latest reports, the Swedish striker is now ready to sign a new deal for one year, with the option for another season after that.
Ibrahimovic has been the best player at Manchester United this season and losing him this summer would have been a major blow. The likes of Rooney are expected to leave as well.
Napoli and LA Galaxy were linked with the Manchester United striker, but the 35-year-old wants to win the Premier League title and will, therefore, sign a contract extension at Old Trafford. Recently, Mino Raiola (the player’s agent) ruled out a move to Napoli.
Zlatan likes the passion of the fans and the mentality of the city, but appreciating Naples and playing for Napoli are two different things. In life everything can change, but I think this would be almost impossible.
The news of Zlatan’s extension is being reported by a Swedish newspaper Sport Expressen.