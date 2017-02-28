Zlatan Ibrahimovic ready to consider Manchester United exit

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has asked the fans to camp outside Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s house and persuade him to stay beyond this season.
The Red Devils signed Ibrahimovic on a free transfer for one year. However, they want to hold on to him for another season at least and have already offered him the extension.
According to Daily Mirror, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is ready to quit the club despite Mourinho’s desire of keeping him. Apparently, the 35-year-old wants to play in the Champions League next season and will leave if the Red Devils fail to finish in top four.
The former PSG star has been sensational since arrival in England and has already helped his side to two trophies. Ibrahimovic has already scored 26 goals for Manchester United with just over two months left in this season.
Speaking to the media after the League cup win, Ibrahimovic chose to comment on his Manchester United transfer. He revealed that he never wanted to join Manchester United in the first place. However, he did make the move after persuasion from his kids. But the Swedish forward explained that he will decide his next move and not his kids.
He said: “My mind wasn’t here. Then my kids started to bump my head and Jose called, so I’m here. The kids are satisfied with what I’m doing. But this time I’m the boss, not them.”
Ibrahimovic has offers from China and MLS. He is clearly Mourinho’s best player and if he decides to move on at the end of this season, it will be a major blow for the Red Devils.
Martial and Rashford struggling to find their feet under Mourinho and Rooney is expected to leave. Manchester United are way too reliant on Ibrahimovic and they simply cannot afford to lose him just yet.