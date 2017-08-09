Zlatan Ibrahimovic in keen on returning to Manchester United

Manchester United released Zlatan Ibrahimovic after his contract expired in the summer and the striker is in talks over a return to Old Trafford.
The 35-year-old was the main man to lead the Red Devils’ attack in the 2016-17 season, scoring 28 goals in all competitions. He was the club’s leading scorer in the Premier League as he went on to win the EFL Cup and the Europa League.
Ibrahimovic suffered a serious knee injury in the European fixture against Anderlecht in April. He underwent a surgery and is set to be out of action for the rest of the calendar year. The Guardian reports the Swedish striker his continuing is rehabilitation after the cruciate ligament injury.
The striker is wanted by the Premier League giants, while AC Milan are also believed to be interested in signing him. The Serie A side’s sporting director Massimo Mirabelli has opened the door for Ibrahimovic to return to San Siro.
“Ibrahimovic? In life, never say never. Maybe an old acquaintance of ours could come back…,” Mirabelli told Sport Mediaset.
“I don’t want to hint at Ibra, that’s not the case. We have our feet on the ground. We’ll evaluate the things that we have to do after August 15.”
According to the Guardian, Ibrahimovic has made a decision on his future and is targeting a return to United following his recovery from injury. Jose Mourinho is ready to hand the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star a new short-term contract at Old Trafford.
The Portuguese tactician replaced Ibrahimovic with Romelu Lukaku, who arrived at the club from Everton. Lukaku, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial lack Champions League experience and the ex-Swedish international’s presence in the squad will be a massive boost for the attackers at the club.
Should the report be true, Ibrahimovic is unlikely to have the same role as last season as Lukaku will be the main man to lead United’s attack. However, he can give Mourinho more options in his side’s attack in the second half of the 2017-18 season.
According to the Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football, Ibrahimovic salary was more than £19m-a-year at United. It should be seen whether he would demand similar wages once he returns to Mourinho’s side.