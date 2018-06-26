‘You will know soon’ says Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini on his future

Marouane Fellaini is officially a Manchester United player until the end of this Saturday, which is June 30. After that, he is a free agent and will not be on the books of the Red Devils.
The former Everton midfielder’s future at Manchester United is all but set to be over as so far he has not signed a new contract. Marouane Fellaini does not have many fans if one has to go by the reaction on social media.
However, the biggest fan of Marouane Fellaini is the Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho. The former Real Madrid and Inter Milan manager has stressed on more than one occasion that Manchester United should tie down Marouane Fellaini to a new contract.
Jose Mourinho want Marouane Fellaini to stay at Manchester United. So far, Manchester United and Marouane Fellaini have not come to an agreement over a new deal.
As per the information gathered by the Independent, the 30 year old Belgium international wants wages north of 125,000 pounds a week to sign a new contract with the English Premier League club.
Marouane Fellaini has admirers all over the Europe, starting from England. Arsenal saw Arsene Wenger step down after the end of the last season and he has been replaced by Unai Emery as the new manager at the Emirates Stadium.
The report from the Independent says that the former Sevilla and Paris St Germain manager wants to sign Marouane Fellaini for the north London club in the summer transfer window. Apart from that, AC Milan and several Turkish clubs all seemed to be interested in signing the tall Belgium international.
When quizzed as to what is the time frame he needs to make a decision on his future, Marouane Fellaini replied: “You will know soon.”
Jose Mourinho and Arsenal are after Marouane Fellaini and it should be seen whether he will continue at Manchester United, join the Gunners on a free transfer or move outside England.