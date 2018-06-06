Blog Competitions English Premier League ‘Yessssss’, ‘Great signing’ – fans excited as Man Utd agree deal for Fred

6 June, 2018


We reported on Wednesday afternoon that Manchester United agreed a deal with Shakhtar Donetsk for Fred and supporters are delighted with the news. The Brazilian international has signed a long-term contract at Old Trafford and will be a replacement for Michael Carrick who has recently retired.

Marouane Fellaini looks set to depart the club, having rebuffed United’s efforts to extend his stay, so signing a midfielder was imperative this summer and Jose Mourinho wasted little time bringing one in. Fred is a combative player who will provide steel in the middle of the park, and his influence could mean Paul Pogba is allowed more creative freedom to express himself.

Supporters have been waiting for days for United’s announcement that a deal for Fred has been agreed, so they were excited when he was finally confirmed. The 25-year-old made 155 appearances in all competitions for Shakhtar after joining from Brazilian outfit Internacional.

After finishing 19 points behind Manchester City last season, fans will have been desperate to see improvements made to the playing squad. A lack of depth in midfield was one issue United needed to fix and Fred’s arrival could go some way to doing that.

