25 May, 2018 English Premier League, General Football News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


We reported on Thursday that Tottenham Hotspur confirmed they had agreed a £42.5m deal for Mauricio Pochettino to remain as manager until 2023, with his first-team coaching staff Jesús Pérez, Miguel D’Agostino and Toni Jimenez also agreeing new deals, and supporters are over the moon with the news.

Spurs finished third in the Premier League last season, securing Champions League football for a third consecutive campaign, while reaching the knockouts in Europe. Pochettino took charge of Tottenham in 2014, presiding over 218 games as manager and is on the brink of trophy success.

Fans are happy to see the Argentine has ignored interest from the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona and will stay with the Lilywhites for five more years. He’s led Tottenham to the semi-finals of the FA Cup in each of the last two seasons and reached the final of the League Cup in his debut campaign.

Tottenham have tied down their biggest asset for the long-term, and Pochettino committing his future until 2023 could see a number of important players follow suit. The 46-year-old is regarded as one of the best managers in Europe, turning Spurs from a mediocre top-six club into one with a genuine chance of winning the Premier League in the future.

