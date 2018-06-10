We reported on Friday that Tottenham Hotspur had agreed a new deal for Michel Vorm and supporters are delighted with the news. The Dutch international’s previous contract was due to expire this summer, but Spurs have retained his services for another 12 months.
Oh wow! Yes Michel! Glad you stayed.
— TMDsport (@tmdsport) June 7, 2018
Yesss Michel!!! COYS
— Kalim Ahmed (@kalimthedream3) June 7, 2018
What a signing we are gonna win the league now
— shitsoko (@tottenhamOP) June 7, 2018
Awsome to have you stay 🙌you will always have a home at Tottenham
— Dillon keon (@_DK10_) June 7, 2018
Class professional. Good to have people like that around the club.
— Sam (@Heisenberg42) June 7, 2018
Michel is a fantastic pro and has put in some decent performances when called upon, despite lack of game time. League’s best number 2? #COYS
— Matt French (@MattyFrench82) June 7, 2018
Good news. Can’t imagine we could get a better back up keeper and it seems like he fits in really well with the squad. #COYS
— Jill Lewis (@jilllewis33) June 7, 2018
Vorm has made 43 appearances for Tottenham since joining from Swansea in 2014 and is regarded by many as the best second-choice goalkeeper in the Premier League. The 34-year-old made 11 appearances in all competitions last season, keeping five clean sheets, and will provide more than adequate backup to Hugo Lloris.
Supporters appreciate Vorm’s loyalty and professional attitude, as he’s been a second choice between the sticks ever since he came to White Hart Lane. The Dutch stopper has been mostly reliable when called upon and hasn’t made any public grievances about a lack of playing time – nor has he sought a move elsewhere.
Tottenham are fortunate to have two international goalkeepers as their two first-team choices between the sticks. Lloris is a regular for France while Vorm has racked up 15 caps for the Netherlands. His advancing age suggests he’s in the eve of his career, but fans are delighted to see he’ll be sticking around for at least another season.
