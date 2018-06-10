Blog Competitions English Premier League ‘Yessss’, ‘What a signing’ – fans excited as Tottenham agree new deal for Dutch international Vorm

We reported on Friday that Tottenham Hotspur had agreed a new deal for Michel Vorm and supporters are delighted with the news. The Dutch international’s previous contract was due to expire this summer, but Spurs have retained his services for another 12 months.

Vorm has made 43 appearances for Tottenham since joining from Swansea in 2014 and is regarded by many as the best second-choice goalkeeper in the Premier League. The 34-year-old made 11 appearances in all competitions last season, keeping five clean sheets, and will provide more than adequate backup to Hugo Lloris.

Supporters appreciate Vorm’s loyalty and professional attitude, as he’s been a second choice between the sticks ever since he came to White Hart Lane. The Dutch stopper has been mostly reliable when called upon and hasn’t made any public grievances about a lack of playing time – nor has he sought a move elsewhere.

Tottenham are fortunate to have two international goalkeepers as their two first-team choices between the sticks. Lloris is a regular for France while Vorm has racked up 15 caps for the Netherlands. His advancing age suggests he’s in the eve of his career, but fans are delighted to see he’ll be sticking around for at least another season.

