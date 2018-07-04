Arsenal confirmed on Tuesday that they agreed a new deal for Calum Chambers, joining Ainsley Maitland-Niles who extended his deal last month.
The 23-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the Gunners and could play an important role under new manager Unai Emery this season. Chambers has made 83 appearances in all competitions since joining Arsenal from Southampton in 2014.
Yes Calum! Can’t wait to see you nailing down a first team place under Emery 🔴⚪️
— Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) July 3, 2018
YESSSS
— 🇺🇾 (@JessOzil) July 3, 2018
Nice work @CalumChambers95 You, Rob and Mavro have Sokratis to learn from now too. Wish you all the best for the new season 🔴⚪️
— Red White Gooner 🔴⚪️ (@RedWhite_Gooner) July 3, 2018
This is great news. It’s good to see Emery looking forward and tying down contract extensions early on 👍🏻 let’s get some more done and bring in a few more players and we’re definitely looking good for the season ahead. @@Amand4_10 will be very happy with this!
— Joel 🏴 (@JG_1408) July 3, 2018
So excited🤗
— xXx Tizzle xXx (@DiamondTizzle) July 3, 2018
Yesssssss
— Ankit Agarwal (@ferdyrio20) July 3, 2018
The England international had an uncertain future last season as he’d been loaned out in 2016/17 and came into the new campaign as back-up to Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi and Rob Holding. However, Chambers was brought back into the side at the tail-end of last season and has been rewarded for his performances with a new deal.
Arsenal have strengthened their backline with the signings of Stephan Lichtsteiner from Juventus and Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund, while already having Koscielny, Mustafi, Holding and Konstantinos Mavropanos as further defensive options, but Chambers won’t spend 2018/19 on the periphery, according to Emery.
The new boss has plans for the centre-back which could bode well for his long-term future at the Emirates Stadium. Fans clearly want to see more of Chambers too.
Stats from Transfermarkt.