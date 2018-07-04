Blog Competitions English Premier League ‘Yessss’, ‘So excited’, – fans delighted as Arsenal confirm contract extension for Chambers

4 July, 2018 Arsenal, English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Arsenal confirmed on Tuesday that they agreed a new deal for Calum Chambers, joining Ainsley Maitland-Niles who extended his deal last month.

The 23-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the Gunners and could play an important role under new manager Unai Emery this season. Chambers has made 83 appearances in all competitions since joining Arsenal from Southampton in 2014.

The England international had an uncertain future last season as he’d been loaned out in 2016/17 and came into the new campaign as back-up to Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi and Rob Holding. However, Chambers was brought back into the side at the tail-end of last season and has been rewarded for his performances with a new deal.

Arsenal have strengthened their backline with the signings of Stephan Lichtsteiner from Juventus and Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund, while already having Koscielny, Mustafi, Holding and Konstantinos Mavropanos as further defensive options, but Chambers won’t spend 2018/19 on the periphery, according to Emery.

The new boss has plans for the centre-back which could bode well for his long-term future at the Emirates Stadium. Fans clearly want to see more of Chambers too.

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.