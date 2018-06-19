We reported on Monday that Manchester United confirmed Dean Henderson had joined Sheffield United on a season-long loan and fans on both sides are delighted by the news.
Yessss
— ̡̧̧̘̲̠̣̳̣̜̗̞̜̘̖͓̠̲̞͕̯ͫ̑͒̎ͤ̿̉ (@LegendLeonard_) June 18, 2018
Great signing for you boys. We love him at United, He is extremely talented and down to earth 👍🏻
— Adam Salmons (@JoelVeerman) June 18, 2018
Quality addition 👌🏻
— Chris B (@chrisbrunt1988) June 18, 2018
Congrats & good luck with the loan pal great move for you. 👍👍
— Jason Mossop (@jasonmossop) June 19, 2018
What a signing that is 👏👏👏👏👏👏
— bulmer (@bulmer1889) June 18, 2018
Best goalkeeper in the league. Look after him.
— Sibs 🐝 (@SibsMUFC) June 18, 2018
The 21-year-old is highly-rated, having shone during a loan spell at Shrewsbury Town last season, and could have a bright future at Old Trafford if he can continue impressing in his stints away from the club. Sheffield United, who finished 10th in the Championship last season, have one of the best shot-stoppers in the division.
Henderson has embarked upon three loans in his career – Stockport County, Grimsby Town and Shrewsbury Town. It was at Shrewsbury where the England u21 international rose to prominence, keeping 19 clean sheets in 49 games for the League One side who reached the playoff final in his debut season.
His chances of first-team football are slim at Manchester United with David De Gea and Sergio Romero first and second-choice respectively under manager Jose Mourinho, so another loan move for Henderson is the best way for him to continue getting playing time. Should he impress for the Blades in 2018/19, Henderson could be a senior player for the Red Devils next year.
Stats from Transfermarkt.