3 June, 2018 Arsenal, English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


We reported on Friday that Arsenal could agree a new deal with Aaron Ramsey, with manager Unai Emery expected to hold talks with the 27-year-old this summer, and supporters are delighted with the news.

Ramsey has just 12 months remaining on his contract at the Emirates and will be sold if he fails to agree a new deal, but fans are confident he will be tied down to a long-term contract and are happy Arsenal are finally taking positive steps.

The Welshman joined Arsenal from Cardiff ten years ago and has made more than 330 appearances. He’s one of the first names on the teamsheet, making 32 appearances last season, and will be a key player under Emery in 2018/19 so long as he commits his future to the Gunners.

Arsenal cannot afford to lose another midfielder, with Jack Wilshere potentially on his way out of the club this summer as his contract is up in the coming weeks. If the Gunners can’t agree a new deal with the academy graduate, Wilshere will be plying his trade elsewhere next season.

Emery would be left with just Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny and Ramsey for his midfielder options, forcing him to shop in the transfer market for a replacement, so they can’t afford to lose the Welshman either.

