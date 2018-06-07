Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours ‘Yessss’, ‘Class signing’ – fans excited as Man Utd agree deal for Dalot

‘Yessss’, ‘Class signing’ – fans excited as Man Utd agree deal for Dalot

7 June, 2018 English Premier League, Manchester United, Portuguese Liga, Transfer News & Rumours


We reported on Wednesday that Manchester United agreed a deal with FC Porto for Diogo Dalot and supporters are delighted with the news.

The 19-year-old is highly-rated and will be a much-needed long-term replacement for Antonio Valencia at right-back.

Manager Jose Mourinho has had two ageing wingers operating as makeshift fullbacks for United in the last 12 months – Valencia and Ashley Young – and has finally taken steps to freshen up the backline with young blood.

Dalot is inexperienced, having made only a handful of appearances for Porto, but fans are already excited to see what the versatile defender can do.

Valencia and Young are still likely to be first-choice at right-back and left-back respectively next season, but Dalot will be breathing down their necks as he can operate in both roles.

The 19-year-old will take time to adapt to Manchester and Mourinho, but he should feature in the first-team next season. If Matteo Darmian is sold to Juventus as expected, Dalot will be the only natural cover at right-back.

And if Luke Shaw isn’t named in United’s Premier League squad for next season, the Portuguese teenager may be the only option instead of Young at left-back – with Daley Blind and Marcos Rojo expected to depart Old Trafford this summer.

Fans have high hopes for Dalot and may see more from him than they expected next season.

Former Arsenal star Mariner believes that West Ham should sign Jack Wilshere

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.