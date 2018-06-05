‘Yesss’, ‘Great potential’ – fans excited as Man Utd agree deal for Mellor

We reported on Tuesday afternoon that Manchester United confirmed they agreed a professional deal for highly-rated forward D’Mani Mellor and supporters are excited with the news.
United supporters pride themselves on having a squad containing academy talent and believe it’s having such a focus on blooding through youth players that sets themselves apart from other clubs.
It’s not easy making the transition from youth football to the first-team, but seeing Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay and Jesse Lingard being so prominent proves there is a clear pathway at United.
Mellor joins Dion McGhee, Brandon Williams, Ethan Galbraith and James Garner to have signed a professional contract in recent weeks and will be hoping this is start of a successful career.
He’ll look to Rashford, McTominay and Lingard as inspiration, with the academy graduates collectively amassing 4263 minutes of Premier League football last season.
As for Mellor, the 17-year-old scored five goals in seven starts for United’s u18 side last season, playing his part as they won the Premier League North title under Kieran McKenna.
He’s already featured for the U23s and could be given more opportunities for the youth and reserve sides next season.
Stats from Transfermarkt.