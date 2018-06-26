Blog Competitions English Premier League ‘Yess’, ‘Wow’, ‘Excellent signing’ – fans excited as Chelsea agree deal for Chalobah to join Ipswich

We reported on Monday that Chelsea had agreed a deal for defender Trevoh Chalobah to join Ipswich Town on loan next season and supporters on both sides are delighted with the news.

The highly-rated teenager has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Blues but could put himself in contention if he impresses during his stint with the Tractor Boys. Town supporters can’t wait to see what he produces.

Chalobah is currently behind the likes of Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Gary Cahill, David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta in the pecking order, so his only option to get competitive action is with a loan deal at a lower level.

Due to a lack of action in the senior side, the 18-year-old has featured heavily in the youth ranks, racking 15 appearances for the u18s, 13 for the u19s and 44 for the u23s. Chelsea fans who have seen him believe he has a bright future.

Chalobah’s lack of experience and tender age means he’s not guaranteed a game at Ipswich, however, with Luke Chambers, Adam Webster and Jonas Knudsen having been regulars for Town last season. But he’ll surely be rewarded if he applies himself in training.

Christensen’s transition to the first-team proves Chelsea are starting to blood through youngsters, so if Chalobah can earn his stripes in the second tier next season, he may not be ignored by his parent club.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

