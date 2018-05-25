We reported on Thursday that Arsenal had agreed a three-year deal with ‘Visit Rwanda’ to become their first official sleeve partner, which is the biggest deal in Premier League history, and supporters are unsurprisingly delighted with the news.
Yes!!!
— Gakunzi D. janvier (@GakunziJanvier) May 23, 2018
Epic!!!
— Unathi (@zvacharingana) May 23, 2018
Fantastic! welcome to Rwanda🇷🇼 a country of thousand hills… #visitrwanda
— Hamza Tity Ruzindana (@Hamza_tityrider) May 23, 2018
Yeah this is good
— Abdul Nyilimana (@AbdulNyilimana) May 23, 2018
Great move
Ghana back Rwanda in this move
— Jean Didier Kwadjo Nartey (@jeannartey) May 23, 2018
It’s great, I love Rwanda.
— Felix Rukera (@FRukera) May 24, 2018
Excellent, planning to visit Rwanda this year!! 🇷🇼
— Belvin MT (@SirBelv) May 23, 2018
Wow! Very nice deal!
— Olivier (@OlivierMusafiri) May 24, 2018
It’s an historic move and sees the Gunners finally competing commercially with their rivals. Arsenal’s £10m-a-year deal surpasses Chelsea’s £6m-a-year partnership with Hyundai and Manchester City’s with Nexen Tire. The London club will generate £30m from their deal with Rwanda, who are planning to become the world’s leading tourist destination.
Players from Arsenal Women and Men will visit Rwanda, while club coaches will host development camps for the local children. Those living in Rwanda can’t wait to see Arsenal stars visit their country, while others are excited at the new money it could bring in for transfers this summer.
Arsenal’s new head coach Unai Emery reportedly only has around £50m to spent on new recruits, but their new sleeve deal could help loosen the purse-strings. With the Gunners finishing outside of the Champions League places for a second consecutive season, they will need to work hard on the pitch and financially to have a squad capable of getting back into the top-four.
Stats from Transfermarkt.