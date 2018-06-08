‘Yes!’, ‘Great signing’ – fans excited as Liverpool agree deal for Ejaria

We reported on Friday morning that Liverpool had agreed a new deal for midfielder Ovie Ejaria before loaning him out to Rangers for the 2018/19 season, and fans on both sides are delighted with the news.
Ejaria is happy too. He’s pleased to have cemented his Liverpool future and can’t wait to play first-team football for Rangers next season.
Liverpool supporters are pleased to have tied down Ejaria to new deal, while Rangers fans are happy to bolster their squad with the highly-rated midfielder, courtesy of Steven Gerrard’s links with his former club.
Great signing…hopefully a few more and Stevie can actually make things happen!
— RookieLFC (@Rook786LFC) June 7, 2018
This boy is class trust me, watched him several times he is a handful and has the lot, great signing for rangers
— steven lumb (@lumby666) June 7, 2018
Yes! welcome young man 🔴⚪🔵
— DougieTheDon (@DougieDon1) June 7, 2018
Good move for both
— jonathan lewis (@jonathanlewisuk) June 7, 2018
Yes the loan process has begun. Bright things for Liverpool youngsters in the future.
— ₁₁ (@BeardedSalah) June 7, 2018
Good luck Ovie, I hope you smash it up in Scotland ✅
— Jimi (@KlippityKlopp12) June 7, 2018
Very good signing. High hopes for him in the Liverpool red.
— Fuzzy Dunlop (@JohnKeogh1892) June 7, 2018
Awesome signing for Stevie , he will light it up in SPL
— Darren Yeomans (@DarrenYeomans10) June 7, 2018
Ejaria made eight appearances in all competitions for Liverpool after joining the Reds from Arsenal in 2014. As game time continued to allude him last season, he spent the majority of the campaign on loan with Sunderland, making 11 appearances. Now, he’ll look to nail down a starting place in Scotland.
With Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Georginio Wijnaldum for competition in the Liverpool midfield next season, Ejaria stood little chance of featuring under Jurgen Klopp. His move to Rangers will allow him to get competitive first-team football, while also allowing Klopp to see how he fares at a better level than the reserve team.
Stats from Transfermarkt.