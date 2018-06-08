Blog Competitions English Premier League ‘Yes!’, ‘Great signing’ – fans excited as Liverpool agree deal for Ejaria

We reported on Friday morning that Liverpool had agreed a new deal for midfielder Ovie Ejaria before loaning him out to Rangers for the 2018/19 season, and fans on both sides are delighted with the news.

Ejaria is happy too. He’s pleased to have cemented his Liverpool future and can’t wait to play first-team football for Rangers next season.

Liverpool supporters are pleased to have tied down Ejaria to new deal, while Rangers fans are happy to bolster their squad with the highly-rated midfielder, courtesy of Steven Gerrard’s links with his former club.

Ejaria made eight appearances in all competitions for Liverpool after joining the Reds from Arsenal in 2014. As game time continued to allude him last season, he spent the majority of the campaign on loan with Sunderland, making 11 appearances.  Now, he’ll look to nail down a starting place in Scotland.

With Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Georginio Wijnaldum for competition in the Liverpool midfield next season, Ejaria stood little chance of featuring under Jurgen Klopp. His move to Rangers will allow him to get competitive first-team football, while also allowing Klopp to see how he fares at a better level than the reserve team.

