We reported on Wednesday that Arsenal appointed Freddie Ljungberg as their the new head coach of the u23s and supporters are delighted with the news. After calls for more ex-players to take backroom roles at the club, Ljungberg is now the third appointment of 2018 – Per Mertesacker (Head of Academy) and Jens Lehmann (first-team coach).
Great appointment! Very excited to see how this unfolds @Freddie @Arsenal #COYG
— Chris Hartmann (@achrishartmann) June 12, 2018
YES! This is gonna be so lit!
— Jelly Bean (@JellyBeanzQueen) June 12, 2018
This is great to see. Welcome back @freddie
— Ed Space (@IamEdSpace) June 13, 2018
Brilliant news. Welcome back Freddie xx
— Jan Cross (@Goonerette7) June 12, 2018
Good to see you back @freddie. #Arsenal is your home 🔴❤️👍.
— SaherSoukar (@saher_soukar) June 12, 2018
Omd class, happy with this
— Steven Webster (@StevenDovahkiin) June 12, 2018
Awesome!!! He deserves the Appointment. He played a key role during the Era of the’Invincibles’. Congratulations Freddie!!!👍👍👍
— Nnamdi Jideofor (@nnamdi_seven) June 12, 2018
The 41-year-old is very popular among fans due to his successful nine years at Arsenal as a player. He was an unknown from Halmstad in 1998 but went on to make more than 300 appearances for the Gunners, winning two Premier League titles and three FA Cups. He also returned after hanging up his boots to take charge of Arsenal’s u15s and u19 UEFA Youth League side.
Arsenal look focused on improving Hale End academy this summer, potentially to clear a pathway for the youngsters to the senior side. They’re still developing talents who make the transition from youth football to the first-team – Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Alex Iwobi – and have appointed new faces to assist with the development of future stars.
Marcel Lucassen has recently become Head of Coach and Player development, while Lee Herron is the new Head of Academy Football Operations.
