We reported on Tuesday that Chelsea had agreed a deal with Hyundai to become their new shirt sponsors from the 2018/19 season and supporters were delighted with the news. It’s the biggest deal of its kind in the Premier League, surpassing Arsenal’s £30m deal with Visit Rwanda and will earn the Blues £40m over four years.
Chelsea fans were given the chance to pose alongside Olivier Giroud, David Luiz and Tiemoue Bakayoko for Hyundai’s announcement video. Fans were happy to see the Blues’ commercial interests remained strong, but the majority want to see new players being signed also.
Supporters haven’t had much to shout about this year. Chelsea finished outside of the top-four for the second time in three season, manager Antonio Conte has an uncertain future and owner Roman Abramovich could be considering selling the club. The Blues haven’t made any summer signings either and could be losing key players as a result.
Eden Hazard admitted he would only sign a new deal if Chelsea made stellar signings in the transfer market, while countryman Thibaut Courtois has reportedly rebuffed the Blues’ efforts to tie him down to a new contract. Their deal with Hyundai proves they’re still a marketable club despite the lack of Champions League football, but it only papers over the cracks.