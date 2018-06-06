Arsenal have agreed a deal with Adidas to become their kit manufacturer for 2019/20, according to various reports. Such a deal was rumoured in March and April and now Arsenal legend Ian Wright has seemingly ended speculation by confirming the news on social media.
The Gunners will reportedly make between £50m and £60m-a-year from Adidas, which is their biggest-ever kit deal – surpassing their £30m-a-year agreement with Puma – and supporters are delighted by the news.
Many were unhappy with Puma’s latest kit for 2018/19 and are glad the club have reverted back to Adidas when the existing deal ends next season.
Yes Wrighty! pic.twitter.com/9RB5Fh2DY2
— Greasy Lover (@greasylover) June 5, 2018
Quality. 👆🏼👌🏼
— #Arsenal2019 (@Q8Gunner) June 6, 2018
Yeah we so happy adidas is back people
— Eromosele (@___sele_) June 5, 2018
So pleased Adidas will be back to sponsor Arsenal. Waiting to get a few kits then 😍
— Mel 💫✨ (@ShelovesOzil) June 5, 2018
Adidas will be Arsenal’s new kit manufacturers from next season.
The best news we’ll get all summer. What a time to be alive.
— Frankie Hobbs (@Frankie_Hobbs) June 4, 2018
Get in…a decent sponsor at last!
— Ali D Gooner (@ali_gooner) June 5, 2018
About time..Sick of this schoolboy Puma kits.
— Ifeanyi Jerry (@IfeanyiJerry10) June 5, 2018
Arsenal will be making a lot of money from their commercial deals in the next few years despite missing out on the Champions League for two consecutive seasons. They recently signed the biggest sleeve deal in Premier League history and will make more than £200m by 2024 from their shirt sponsorship with Emirates.
Supporters will no doubt be hoping the injection of money can go towards a biggest transfer budget for new manager Unai Emery, as the Spanish coach reportedly only has £50m to spend to strengthen the squad to finish in the top-four next season.