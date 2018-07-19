Blog Competitions English Premier League ‘Yeesss!’, ‘Get in’ – fans delighted as Liverpool agree new deal for highly-rated forward Brewster

19 July, 2018 English Premier League, Liverpool, Transfer News & Rumours


We reported on Wednesday that Liverpool’s highly-rated forward Rhian Brewster had agreed a new deal with the club and fans are very excited with the news. The 18-year-old has yet to make an appearance in the first-team, but he’s expected to be in and around the senior squad this season. Manager Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of his ability and supporters are too.

Brewster joined the Reds from Chelsea in 2015 and has gone on to make around 34 appearances at youth level for Liverpool, scoring an impressive 26 goals. The England u18 international is on the cusp of the first-team due to his fine form at reserve level, but he has stiff competition in attack from Roberto Firmino, Dominic Solanke, Danny Ings, Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi.

Nevertheless, Liverpool have faith in his ability and have shown from Joe Gomez, Solanke, Ben Woodburn and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s rise that there is a pathway for youngsters into the first-team. Brewster will give Klopp no choice but to throw him in if he continues to score goals at such an alarming rate in the u23s this season. The future is bright for the teenager.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

