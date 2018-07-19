We reported on Wednesday that Liverpool’s highly-rated forward Rhian Brewster had agreed a new deal with the club and fans are very excited with the news. The 18-year-old has yet to make an appearance in the first-team, but he’s expected to be in and around the senior squad this season. Manager Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of his ability and supporters are too.
Thought this was Alisson seriously, but BREWSTERRR GET IN
— Nick🔴 (@NabyRole) July 17, 2018
WHAT A DAY
— Shan (@Shannxo) July 17, 2018
Great news, hopefully he fulfills his potential because he looks like he can go far.
— Bryn Constable (@Brynlar1) July 17, 2018
Yes !!! 😁
— shellyfairy1 (@shellyfairy1) July 17, 2018
Yesssssss
— net spend boy 🇭🇷 (@LFCTikiTaka) July 17, 2018
This is great news!!!! 🙌🏻🔴⚽️
— Wiggz 🔴⚽️ (@WiggzLFC) July 17, 2018
YEEEEEEEEEEEEESSSSS IT’S DONE
— Joe (@ftbIjoe) July 17, 2018
Brewster joined the Reds from Chelsea in 2015 and has gone on to make around 34 appearances at youth level for Liverpool, scoring an impressive 26 goals. The England u18 international is on the cusp of the first-team due to his fine form at reserve level, but he has stiff competition in attack from Roberto Firmino, Dominic Solanke, Danny Ings, Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi.
Nevertheless, Liverpool have faith in his ability and have shown from Joe Gomez, Solanke, Ben Woodburn and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s rise that there is a pathway for youngsters into the first-team. Brewster will give Klopp no choice but to throw him in if he continues to score goals at such an alarming rate in the u23s this season. The future is bright for the teenager.
Stats from Transfermarkt.