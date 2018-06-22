We reported on Thursday that Manchester United confirmed they had agree a deal for highly-rated star Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk and supporters are delighted with the news. A stellar midfielder was on the summer wishlist for United, and fans are pleased to see Jose Mourinho has finally strengthened in the engine room ahead of the new season.
The Red Devils finished second in the Premier League last season, but they were 19 points behind champions Manchester City. Paul Pogba was one player singled out for having an indifferent campaign, but it appears Mourinho has signed Fred to allow more creative freedom to the French international – something many supporters had requested last season.
Fred is a defensive-minded player who will protect the backline and help to control the midfield. He’s combative but also composed in possession, so another player of substance in the engine room should allow someone like Pogba to flourish with less responsibility. The 25-year-old made more than 150 appearances for Shakhtar in his five years at the club, winning two league titles.
The Brazilian international’s arrival could breathe life into United ahead of their title challenge next season. He’s likely to start with Nemanja Matic and Pogba in a three-man midfield, with Ander Herrera and Scott McTominay providing cover.
