Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Yaya Toure set to leave Manchester City this summer, fans react on Twitter

Yaya Toure set to leave Manchester City this summer, fans react on Twitter

4 May, 2018 English Premier League, Manchester City, Transfer News & Rumours

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure is all set to leave the club at the end of this season.

The 34-year-old is no longer a regular starter for Pep Guardiola’s side and it is best for all parties to move on.

This weekend’s match against Brighton will be the Ivorian’s last game in a Manchester City shirt. Pep Guardiola has confirmed that the Etihad fan favourite will receive the farewell he deserves.

Toure has made 229 appearances for the Premier League giants since his £24m move from Barcelona and he has helped the club lift the Premier League trophy three times. Toure has also won the FA Cup once and the League cup twice during his time at the club.

The Ivorian will be considered as a club legend for his contributions since 2010. Toure has been instrumental in City’s rise over the years.

Yaya Toure will also go down as one of Premier League’s greatest midfielders. The Manchester City stalwart has scored 82 goals in his 8 seasons at the club.

Here is how the fans reacted to the news of his summer departure.

 

Bryce Hosannah agrees new deal with Leeds United
Official: Steven Gerrard appointed as Rangers manager

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com