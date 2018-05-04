Yaya Toure set to leave Manchester City this summer, fans react on Twitter

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure is all set to leave the club at the end of this season.
The 34-year-old is no longer a regular starter for Pep Guardiola’s side and it is best for all parties to move on.
This weekend’s match against Brighton will be the Ivorian’s last game in a Manchester City shirt. Pep Guardiola has confirmed that the Etihad fan favourite will receive the farewell he deserves.
Toure has made 229 appearances for the Premier League giants since his £24m move from Barcelona and he has helped the club lift the Premier League trophy three times. Toure has also won the FA Cup once and the League cup twice during his time at the club.
The Ivorian will be considered as a club legend for his contributions since 2010. Toure has been instrumental in City’s rise over the years.
Yaya Toure will also go down as one of Premier League’s greatest midfielders. The Manchester City stalwart has scored 82 goals in his 8 seasons at the club.
Here is how the fans reacted to the news of his summer departure.
Gutted, genuinely gutted. Thank you for everything Yaya. 💙 pic.twitter.com/MY8Yt4Isx7
— RyaN:Automata (@Nayrixx) May 4, 2018
Thank You Uncle Yaya. @ManCity are where they are with thanks to you. You’ve given us fans so many incredible memories and experiences. Good luck on your next journey 🙏
— Dan Cox (@DataInsightDan) May 4, 2018
Been an absolute privilege and honour to witness the big man in a Manchester City shirt 👕💙
— Invisibleman 🕶 (@arbmcfcpab) May 4, 2018
Our best ever player. A city legend. His signing turned us into champions. He had everything as a player.
— derek o ‘neill (@derekdexy) May 4, 2018
A massive player for us in every sense of the word. For so long the glue that stuck all the good bits of our play together. Controlled our tempo, great passing, great & important goals, physicality, running with the ball. Made all the players around him play. @YayaToure Thankyou.
— Paul D (@PaulDee9) May 4, 2018
Gutted to see him go, without yaya we wouldnt have anywhere near the numbers of trophies we have won in recent years. The word legend is used a lot but he truly is
— liam willingham (@liamw03) May 4, 2018
Cant imagine city without yaya, please pep make him stay 🙁
— Junaid Ehsan (@EhsanJunaid23) May 4, 2018
Quite simply a legend. A true legend!
— Neil (@neilmather10) May 4, 2018