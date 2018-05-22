Blog Competitions English Premier League ‘Yassssss’, ‘Huge signing’ – fans ecstatic as Galbraith signs Man Utd contract

22 May, 2018 English Premier League, Manchester United, Transfer News & Rumours


We reported on Monday that Manchester United confirmed midfielder Ethan Galbraith had signed a first professional contract and supporters have been delighted by the news.

The 17-year-old has been a regular in the u18s, making 15 appearances under Kieran McKenna this season, and could have a bright future.

Galbraith was signed by United from Linfield after being spotted by a club scout and he has many supporters hoping he can continue developing to follow in the footsteps of Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic in the future.

Many are conflicted by the news of a youth player signing a professional contract, however, as the difficulty of transitioning from a youth prospect to a first-team player worsens.

While the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard have been given a lot of game time in all competitions this season, manager Jose Mourinho doesn’t have a good track record of blooding through youngsters.

Rashford and Lingard weren’t unknown when Mourinho replaced Louis van Gaal, and only academy graduate Scott McTominay is a new face to stick around in the first-team since the Portuguese coach took over in 2016.

Many are delighted to see a promising talent like Galbraith extend his stay at United, but others are worried he may not reach his potential under the current regime.

