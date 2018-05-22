We reported on Monday that Manchester United confirmed midfielder Ethan Galbraith had signed a first professional contract and supporters have been delighted by the news.
The 17-year-old has been a regular in the u18s, making 15 appearances under Kieran McKenna this season, and could have a bright future.
Galbraith was signed by United from Linfield after being spotted by a club scout and he has many supporters hoping he can continue developing to follow in the footsteps of Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic in the future.
Yassssss
— Jordan Devlin(JD) (@jordandevlin758) May 21, 2018
huge signing, number 21 incoming
— James (@SaintPhoeniix) May 21, 2018
Baller
— Trafford 🔴🔴🔴 (@poglangton) May 21, 2018
Better than fellaini
— Samuel Naidoo (@samo_85) May 21, 2018
Wonderful!!
— Brian Muchuweni (@brian_muchuweni) May 21, 2018
Welcome to the team Ethan ! Wish you all the best 😊
— shika :$ (@shika32496269) May 21, 2018
Many are conflicted by the news of a youth player signing a professional contract, however, as the difficulty of transitioning from a youth prospect to a first-team player worsens.
While the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard have been given a lot of game time in all competitions this season, manager Jose Mourinho doesn’t have a good track record of blooding through youngsters.
Rashford and Lingard weren’t unknown when Mourinho replaced Louis van Gaal, and only academy graduate Scott McTominay is a new face to stick around in the first-team since the Portuguese coach took over in 2016.
Many are delighted to see a promising talent like Galbraith extend his stay at United, but others are worried he may not reach his potential under the current regime.