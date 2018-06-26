Yasin Ben El-Mhanni would be a smart signing for Leeds United

Newcastle United winger Yasin Ben El-Mhanni is all set to leave the club this summer, and there is no shortage of interest in him.
According to the Daily Mail, the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Watford, Leeds, and Sporting Lisbon are all interested in signing the winger.
The 22-year-old winger has failed to make an impact at the Magpies. However, he is highly talented, and there is no doubt about his potential and as a result Premier League clubs are keen to take a gamble on him.
Any potential club would sign him on a free transfer. Leeds United should try to make a serious effort and sign the winger for nothing in the summer transfer window. He would represent a smart signing.
Obviously, any player would love to continue playing in the Premier League, but at Leeds he could get regular game time, something he badly missed at St James’ Park.
At this stage of his career, he needs a few good seasons under his belt to boost his confidence again.