‘Wtf’, ‘Huge mistake’, ‘Why?’ – fans distraught at Riley’s Man Utd departure

We reported on Friday evening that Manchester United confirmed the departure of defender Joe Riley, who joined Bradford City on a two-year deal, but supporters aren’t happy that another young player has left the club.
— Byron (@UtdByron) May 25, 2018
— Naveen Prasad (@shora7) May 25, 2018
Huge mistake @manutd – good luck joe ❤️
— Andy Tallis (@AndyTallis) May 25, 2018
— JJ7 (@jamiejammo7) May 25, 2018
Another bright young player out the door. Last season Harrop, this season Riley. At least give them a chance in the first team!
— Mike Buttigieg (@MikeButtigieg89) May 25, 2018
Thought he’d get a chance here, quality fullback.
— 🔴 (@MartialPony) May 25, 2018
Shame. He was good the one time I saw him play for the first team
— Naza Cole (@nazaville) May 25, 2018
— Stephen O 🅱️yrne (@StephenoByrne) May 25, 2018
— Alvin Naufal (@Alvin_NW) May 25, 2018
@rob_hughes20 werent we just saying other week this kid should be playing! Another one gone 😠
— Ryan Davies (@RyV1) May 25, 2018
Riley made only two first-team appearances for United, both under former manager Louis van Gaal. He was given 45 minutes against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup and got 79 minutes against FC Midtjylland in the Europa League.
However, he failed to progress and got stuck in the reserve side, making 21 appearances last season, so his exit wasn’t a major shock. Nevertheless, United fans pride themselves on having an academy that blood through youngsters.
Supporters are very proud that Scott McTominay, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford have all successfully made the transition from youth football to the first-team, so when a promising talent doesn’t make the grade and is eventually sold, it gets a negative reaction from those who have seen them.
Manager Jose Mourinho already has a bad reputation for trusting youth players, so United’s latest departure won’t go down well. Riley’s new club finished five places off the League One playoffs last season but will be hoping they can get back into the top-six in 2018/19.