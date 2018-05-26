Blog Competitions English Premier League ‘Wtf’, ‘Huge mistake’, ‘Why?’ – fans distraught at Riley’s Man Utd departure

26 May, 2018 English Premier League, Manchester United, Transfer News & Rumours


We reported on Friday evening that Manchester United confirmed the departure of defender Joe Riley, who joined Bradford City on a two-year deal, but supporters aren’t happy that another young player has left the club.

Riley made only two first-team appearances for United, both under former manager Louis van Gaal. He was given 45 minutes against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup and got 79 minutes against FC Midtjylland in the Europa League.

However, he failed to progress and got stuck in the reserve side, making 21 appearances last season, so his exit wasn’t a major shock. Nevertheless, United fans pride themselves on having an academy that blood through youngsters.

Supporters are very proud that Scott McTominay, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford have all successfully made the transition from youth football to the first-team, so when a promising talent doesn’t make the grade and is eventually sold, it gets a negative reaction from those who have seen them.

Manager Jose Mourinho already has a bad reputation for trusting youth players, so United’s latest departure won’t go down well. Riley’s new club finished five places off the League One playoffs last season but will be hoping they can get back into the top-six in 2018/19.

