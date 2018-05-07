‘Wow’, ‘Superb signing’ – fans stunned as Liverpool agree deal for Fekir

We reported on Sunday that Liverpool looked set to sign Nabil Fekir and supporters still can’t believe it. The Olympique Lyonnais forward has been outstanding in Ligue 1 and could light up the Premier League next season after contributing 29 goals in 38 games in all competitions.
Fekir could be on the move for £62m and would compete with the likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah for a starting place. Manager Jurgen Klopp could well incorporate the French international in the same eleven as the trio which could give Liverpool the deadliest attack in the Premier League.
superb signing if true, but i,ll take it with a pinch of salt
— Naby Keita 8 (@martinwares) May 6, 2018
Wow Liverpool really getting fekir. With Keita joining that could be v dangerous
— Mancitybobby (@mancitybobby) May 6, 2018
Praying to god this becomes a reality
— Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) May 6, 2018
Nabil Fekir!!! Wow!!
Please make it happen! 🙏#LFC
— PANDER (@pandersson65) May 6, 2018
PLEASE GOD LET IT BE TRUE! Number one want for front 4.
— JaRod (@coachB_EC) May 6, 2018
Wow if we have agreed a fee for fekir what a signing that is
— Matteo bryant (@matbryant45) May 6, 2018
The Reds have reached the Champions League final, where they will play Real Madrid in Kyiv, but their domestic form has left a lot to be desired. Klopp’s men are currently third in the table and 22 points adrift of champions Manchester City.
Despite scoring 80 goals, Liverpool have at times lacked a cutting edge and Fekir’s arrival could help turn their 12 draws into wins next season. He joined Lyon from AS Saint-Priest in 2013 and has since gone on to make 151 appearances across the board, scoring and creating 92 goals.
It’s not hard to see why supporters are excited at his potential signing.
Stats from Transfermarkt.