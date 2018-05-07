Blog Competitions English Premier League ‘Wow’, ‘Superb signing’ – fans stunned as Liverpool agree deal for Fekir

7 May, 2018

We reported on Sunday that Liverpool looked set to sign Nabil Fekir and supporters still can’t believe it. The Olympique Lyonnais forward has been outstanding in Ligue 1 and could light up the Premier League next season after contributing 29 goals in 38 games in all competitions.

Fekir could be on the move for £62m and would compete with the likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah for a starting place. Manager Jurgen Klopp could well incorporate the French international in the same eleven as the trio which could give Liverpool the deadliest attack in the Premier League.

The Reds have reached the Champions League final, where they will play Real Madrid in Kyiv, but their domestic form has left a lot to be desired. Klopp’s men are currently third in the table and 22 points adrift of champions Manchester City.

Despite scoring 80 goals, Liverpool have at times lacked a cutting edge and Fekir’s arrival could help turn their 12 draws into wins next season. He joined Lyon from AS Saint-Priest in 2013 and has since gone on to make 151 appearances across the board, scoring and creating 92 goals.

It’s not hard to see why supporters are excited at his potential signing.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.