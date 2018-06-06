Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours ‘Woohoo’, ‘Get in!’, ‘Excellent signing’ – fans excited as Arsenal agree deal for Lichtsteiner

6 June, 2018 Arsenal, English Premier League, Serie A, Transfer News & Rumours


We reported on Wednesday afternoon that Arsenal agreed a deal for Juventus defender Stephan Lichtsteiner and fans are delighted by the news. The Swiss international made more than 250 appearances for the Old Lady since his 2011-move from Lazio, winning seven Serie A titles and four Coppa Italias.

Lichtsteiner will bring a wealth of experience to the Arsenal defence, while providing much-needed back-up to Hector Bellerin who played in 47 games last season. The Gunners’ new arrival may rotate for League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League outings under new manager Unai Emery, although he’s far from finished.

The 34-year-old made 32 appearances in all competitions for Juventus last season. He’ll have to be carefully managed by Arsenal but could be an important player for a defence lacking experience. And given his signing hasn’t cost Arsenal a penny, supporters believe Lichtsteiner is a good piece of business.

He’s unlikely to be at the club for the long-term but will provide a solid defensive option in the short time he’s at the Emirates and may help tutoring Bellerin and other academy graduates. Arsenal are overhauling the defence this summer, potentially signing four players in total, so they’ll be pleased to see their first acquisition has gone down a hit.

