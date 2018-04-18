Ed Woodward ‘reluctant’ to sanction transfer for Pogba in spite of Mourinho

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho plans to sell midfielder Paul Pogba at the end of the season. Chief executive Ed Woodward is reportedly ‘reluctant’ to let him go just yet, however.
The French international has struggled for consistency ever since making the return from Juventus and could be the first casualty of the summer as a result.
Pogba joined United for a club-record £89m in 2016 and has gone on to make 88 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 30 goals.
He won the League Cup and Europa League in his first season under Mourinho and could yet win the FA Cup this campaign.
However, the £200k-per-week enforcer has been expendable in his second term at Old Trafford, being substituted and often left out of the starting lineup.
Pogba has the ability to drive with the ball from deep into the final third, while having a great range of passing and eye for goal, but he’s been short of confidence which has led to his form spiralling.
And Mourinho appears to have lost patience in his club-record signing and plans to sell him this summer. Real Madrid wanted Pogba before he joined United so they may be interested in the 25-year-old.
The Red Devils will likely want to recoup most of the £89m spent, let alone something for his £10m-a-year-wages, so they may be short of offers.
Stats from Transfermarkt.