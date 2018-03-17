Wolves will look to sign Andre Silva if they are promoted

Wolves will look to sign the AC Milan striker Andre Silva at the end of this season.
The former Porto forward has struggled to settle into Italian football and the Championship leaders are prepared to offer him a way out.
As per the reports, Wolves will move for him only if they secure promotion. The Molineux outfit are currently on top of the Championship table and promotion looks certain.
Silva cost AC Milan £34m in the summer and the Serie A giants will look to recoup most of that. Wolves are hoping that their ties with Jorge Mendes and the lure of Premier League football will be enough to sign the attacker.
Furthermore, the player has worked with Nuno Espirito Santo previously.
Reports claim that Arsenal are interested in signing the 22-year-old forward as well. Silva has been very impressive in Europe this season. He managed to score 8 goals in the Europa League.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer but there is no doubt that Silva would be a major coup for Wolves.