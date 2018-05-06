Wolves want to sign Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy

Wolves are interested in signing the Southampton keeper Alex McCarthy this summer.
The 28-year-old has been in fine form for the Saints and Wolves want him to improve them next season.
The newly promoted outfit are keen on signing players that will help them do well in the Premier League and McCarthy will certainly do that. The Southampton star has proven himself at the top level and he could be competition for Ruddy.
McCarthy has managed to keeper Forster out of the Southampton lineup and he is being tipped to make the England squad for the World Cup.
Southampton are in danger of going down this season and they will struggle to keep players like McCarthy in the event of relegation.
Wolves certainly have the resources to land the player and it will be interesting to see whether they make a move for the 28-year-old anytime soon.
The Molineux outfit have been linked with Jack Butland from Stoke as well. The Potters star has a higher ceiling but he is likely to cost a lot more as well.