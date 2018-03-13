Wolves vs Reading Injury Updates & Confirmed Starting Lineups

Wolves host Reading in the Championship tonight and the hosts will be looking to get back to winning ways.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s men were beaten by Aston Villa on Saturday evening and the title race is wide open now. Wolves are going through a slump right now but they need to get their season back on track soon. The hosts have won just two of their last six.
Meanwhile, Reading are in poor form as well and they will be dreading their trip to the Molineux after picking up just one win in 16. The hosts will be firm favourites to win here despite their recent run of form.
The home side have a fully fit squad to choose from. Meanwhile, the visitors will be without Garath McCleary, Jordan Obita, Tommy Elphick, Paul McShane and Stephen Quinn.
Predicted Wolves Starting Lineup: Ruddy; Bennett, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Neves, Saiss, Douglas; Jota, Afobe, Costa
Predicted Reading Starting Lineup: Mannone; Bacuna, Holmes, Moore, Gunter; Kelly, Evans; Barrow, Clement, Aluko; Bodvarsson
Here’s how Wolves line-up for tonight’s @SkyBetChamp clash against @ReadingFC. #WOLvREA
— Wolves (@Wolves) March 13, 2018
TEAM NEWS | Two changes for the Royals tonight as we take on @Wolves. In full…
Reading: Jaakkola, Gunter, Blackett, Moore, Ilori, Evans, Edwards, Clement, Aluko, Barrow, Böðvarsson.
Subs: Mannone, Kermorgant, Bacuna, Rinomhota, Smith, Loader, Holmes. pic.twitter.com/hX5LnR5yap
— Reading FC (@ReadingFC) March 13, 2018