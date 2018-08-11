Wolves vs Everton Predicted Starting Lineups & Injury Update

Wolves vs Everton
English Premier League 2018/19
11th August, 17:30 pm BST
Molineux, Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton Wanderers host Everton in their Premier League opener later today.
The newly promoted outfit will be looking to make a winning start to their season and expectations will be high after the kind of window they had.
Nuno has been backed significantly in the market and the fans will be expecting him to deliver now.
Wolves were excellent in the Championship and it will be interesting to see if they can replicate that performance here.
Meanwhile, Everton will be looking for a good start to their season as well.
Marco Silva has strengthened his side considerably this summer and the fans will be expecting the team to challenge for the Europa League places.
Wolves will be without two of their new signings – Adama Traore and Leander Dendoncker. The Belgian joined on deadline day and this game has come too soon for him. Traore is still recovering from his shoulder injury.
As for Everton, the likes of Mina, Gomes and Bernard are not expected to feature here. All three players came in on deadline day.
Meanwhile, Holgate and McCarthy are expected to miss out with injuries.
Predicted Wolves Starting Lineup (3-4-3): Patricio; Saiss, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Jonny; Jota, Bonatini, Cavaleiro
Predicted Everton Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Coleman, Jagielka, Keane, Digne; Gueye, Schneiderlin; Walcott, Sigurdsson, Richarlison; Tosun
Prediction: 2-2