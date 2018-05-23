Wolves Transfer Roundup: Latest on Yacine Brahimi and Bernd Leno

Wolves are interested in signing the Porto attacking midfielder Yacine Brahimi this summer.
As per reports (translated by Birmingham Mail), the Algerian is a target for Everton and Newcastle United as well.
The 28-year-old is one of the best players in Liga NOS and he would be a terrific addition to Wolves.
The newly promoted outfit will look to make an impression in the Premier League next season and players like Brahimi could help them.
Nuno has a fantastic set of attackers at his disposal but he will need to add more depth and some proven quality. Brahimi has shown that he is capable of cutting it at the top level.
Apparently, he has a clause that allows his suitors to sign him and Wolves are considering a move.
Brahimi is in the last year of his contract and therefore he is unlikely to be too expensive.
The Algerian has scored 12 goals in all competitions for Porto this season and signing him would be a massive coup for Wolves.
In other news, Wolves are looking to sign Bernd Leno from Leverkusen as well. Apparently, they have already opened talks to sign the German.
Wolves have been linked with the likes of Butland and Hart but signing Leno would be an amazing coup for them. The German is a prodigious talent who is capable of becoming a world class player with the right guidance.