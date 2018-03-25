Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Wolves tipped to sign Mario Balotelli this summer

Wolves tipped to sign Mario Balotelli this summer

25 March, 2018 English Championship, English Premier League, Ligue 1, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham, Wolves

Nice striker Mario Balotelli has been linked with a return to England once again.

According to Ladbrokes, West Ham are leading the race to sign the Italian striker this summer. As per the odds, Championship giants Wolves are second favourites to land the former Manchester City forward. West Ham are currently 3/1 to sign him and Wolves are priced at 7/2 to land the Nice forward.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “It’s looking increasingly likely Balotelli will return to the Premier League next year, but West Ham won’t have it easy in their quest to sign him, with Wolves now priced as genuine contenders for his signature.”

Balotelli has matured and improved a lot in France over the last two seasons and the 27-year-old could be a vital addition for both sides. The Italian has scored 39 goals in two seasons for the Ligue 1 club and he could be the man to solve West Ham’s goalscoring problems next year. Balotelli has scored 22 goals in 30 games so far this season.

However, signing him remains a big gamble because of his behavioural issues. Balotelli developed a notorious reputation during his time at Manchester City and Liverpool. It will be interesting to see whether the likes of West Ham and Wolves are ready to take a risk with him again.

There have been mixed reactions from the Wolves fans about signing the former Liverpool forward so far.

 

 

