Wolves tipped to sign Mario Balotelli this summer

Nice striker Mario Balotelli has been linked with a return to England once again.
According to Ladbrokes, West Ham are leading the race to sign the Italian striker this summer. As per the odds, Championship giants Wolves are second favourites to land the former Manchester City forward. West Ham are currently 3/1 to sign him and Wolves are priced at 7/2 to land the Nice forward.
Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “It’s looking increasingly likely Balotelli will return to the Premier League next year, but West Ham won’t have it easy in their quest to sign him, with Wolves now priced as genuine contenders for his signature.”
Balotelli has matured and improved a lot in France over the last two seasons and the 27-year-old could be a vital addition for both sides. The Italian has scored 39 goals in two seasons for the Ligue 1 club and he could be the man to solve West Ham’s goalscoring problems next year. Balotelli has scored 22 goals in 30 games so far this season.
However, signing him remains a big gamble because of his behavioural issues. Balotelli developed a notorious reputation during his time at Manchester City and Liverpool. It will be interesting to see whether the likes of West Ham and Wolves are ready to take a risk with him again.
There have been mixed reactions from the Wolves fans about signing the former Liverpool forward so far. Here is how they reacted to the news on Twitter.
No thanks, Trouble with a Capital T.
— Mike King 🦉 (@GlosterBirder) March 23, 2018
He’s become a quality striker at nice
— Jay (@jaaymeelee777) March 23, 2018
Don’t see it happening but could be interesting if true
— arvft (@Artmagart) March 23, 2018
It’s the #Balotelli to #Wolves rumour coming round for another go!! Sounds like a gamble to me….but when he’s good he’s very good!! #Supermario #wwfchttps://t.co/L8tKv44WUd
— Stan Lazarus (@StanLazarus) March 24, 2018
Balotelli at wolves needs to happen 😍
— N’Diaye Will Always Love You (@joe_97_wwfc) January 20, 2018
Would love it! His attitude is far better now. 17 goals so far this season looking class and got a better all round game
— 尼克·布鲁克 🇮🇹⚽ (@ebanks_brook9) January 20, 2018
Yeah he is good but too arrogant and would upset most changing rooms
— Danny Smith (@smiffla1987) March 23, 2018