Wolves tipped to continue their mini-slump at Ipswich

Wolves travel to face Ipswich Town on Saturday aiming to bounce back from last week’s 2-0 home defeat against Nottingham Forest.
The Championship leaders still hold a nine point lead over Derby County, with Cardiff City a further two points behind in third place.
Wolves beat Ipswich 1-0 at Molineux during December, but Sky Sports’ pundit David Prutton is backing the promotion favourites to endure a difficult afternoon in East Anglia.
“One point from their last two games actually represents a bit of a slump as far as Wolves are concerned,” he said.
“That defeat at home to Nottingham Forest last week would have been a real wake-up call for Nuno’s side that the job isn’t done yet.
“Ipswich may smell a bit of blood here and might fancy their chances at Portman Road, and Mick McCarthy’s side can cause anyone problems on their day.”
Prutton’s prediction of a 1-1 draw can be backed at odds of around 11/2 and the home side are certainly capable of taking something from the game.
Ipswich have won two and drawn five of their last eight meetings with Wolves and are priced at 17/4 to win on Saturday. Wolves are on offer at 4/6, with the draw available at 13/5.