Wolves submit an offer to sign Jack Wilshere

Wolves are interested in signing the Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere this summer.
The 26-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season and the Gunners have failed to agree on a new deal so far.
Initially, the England international was offered a new deal worth around £90,000 a week — a £20,000 per week pay-cut from his current deal. After failing to secure an agreement with the player, Arsenal have now offered him a deal in excess of £100,000 a week.
It will be interesting to see whether the Arsenal midfielder agrees to sign a new deal now.
Wilshere is a man in demand right now and the likes of Everton and Wolves are very interested in his services. As per the reports, Wolves have already offered him a big-money package.
The newly promoted outfit could do with some Premier League experience in their squad and Wilshere could be a stunning addition. When fit, the Arsenal star is one of the best midfielders in the league.
On a free transfer, it would be a masterstroke from Nuno if he manages to pull it off.