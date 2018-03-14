Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Wolves star Ivan Cavaleiro sends out a message after Reading win

Wolves took another step closer to the Premier League with a comfortable 3-0 win over Reading at home last night.

Goals from Afobe and Doherty sealed the three points for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

The Championship leaders had lost against Aston Villa in their last game and the fans were expecting a big reaction. Nuno will be delighted to see that his players have responded in the right manner.

Wolves are now three points clear at the top of the Championship and they will be hoping to stay there until the end of the season.

24-year-old winger Ivan Cavaleiro had a good game against Reading and the Portuguese star he sent out a message on Twitter after his side’s victory.

The former Monaco and Benfica attacker has managed to score 8 goals in the league so far this season.

Reacting to his message on Twitter, the Wolves fans praised him for his performance and congratulated the side for the win.

Here are some of the reactions to Cavaleiro’s message on Twitter.

 

 

