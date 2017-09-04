Wolves should look to sign Giuseppe Rossi on a free transfer

Wolves will be desperate to secure promotion to the Premier League this season.
The Molineux outfit were very active in the transfer market and they have brought in quite a few new faces to aid their push for promotion.
One player, they should look to bring in on a free transfer is Giuseppe Rossi.
The former Manchester United forward is a free agent right now and if he can stay fit, he could be devastating in the Championship. The Italian is good enough to be a starter at a top European club but his fitness remains a major issue.
During his time at Villarreal and Fiorentina, Rossi showed that he is a clinical finisher who can create as well. The Italian is a consistent goalscorer when he is fit and he could be the one to take Wolves to the Premier League.
In the past, players like Dwight Gayle and Andre Gray have been excellent in the Championship and similarly, Rossi could make a huge difference for Nuno Espirito Santo this season.
Affording his wages could be a problem for the Championship side but it could prove to be a gamble worth taking.