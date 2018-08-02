Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Wolves set to complete club record move for Middlesbrough’s Adama Traore

Wolves are looking to complete the signing of Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore before the window closes next Thursday.

According to The Telegraph, Nuno Espirito Santo is an admirer of the former Barcelona winger and he believes that Traore could be a key player for Wolves next season.

The report adds that Wolves are set to smash their transfer record for the Middlesbrough star. Traore has a release clause of around £18 million and the Championship winners will trigger it soon.

Wolves will complete the signing early next week and Aston Villa will receive a percentage of the fee because of a sell-on clause they inserted in Traore’s contract before selling him.

Wolves did submit a £12m bid for the Spain U21 international earlier but Middlesbrough decided to turn it down.

The reported £18m move for Traore will surpass the club record fee paid for Ruben Neves last summer.

Traore was sensational for Boro last season and he was close to guiding them to promotion. It will be interesting to see how he performs in the Premier League once the move is complete.

There is no doubt that Traore is a phenomenal talent. If he can improve his consistency, he could turn out to be a key star for Wolverhampton next season.

