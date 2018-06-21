Wolves reveal their 2018/19 Adidas Home and Away Kits

Wolves unveiled their home and away kits for the 2018/19 season earlier today.
Produced by global sportswear giants Adidas, the new Wolves kit marks a return to the club’s traditional gold and black home kit.
The away kit comes in white and black displaying Adidas’s iconic stripes.
The new kits have been launched as a part of the campaign Old Gold, New Challenge.
Wolves will wear their new kits in the Premier League next season after having secured promotion through the Championship.
The Wolves home and away kits for the 2018/19 season are sponsored by W88.
The newly promoted Premier League outfit have confirmed that the home and away kits will go on sale in the Molineux Megastore on Friday, 6th July and Thursday, 12th July respectively.
As for online purchases, the new kits are now available for pre-order here: Online Shop
Here is how the Wolves fans reacted to their new kits on Twitter today.
It’s a fucking beaut alright!!
— Phil Bradley 👥 (@wolvesbradders) June 21, 2018
Bloody love both 😍😍worth the wait 👌🏻🧡🖤🐺
— Jacquie Conner (@ConnerJacquie) June 21, 2018
remove that sponsor and that’d be one of the best looking kits ever, might even make me get one and I’m not even a wolves fan
— hey (@HailBaconn) June 21, 2018
Thumbs up from me! FWAW
— Nick Hill (@rimmer1968) June 21, 2018
Not for me, it’s good, but it’s not classic old wolves or retro.
— 1877Wolves (@WolvesTruth) June 21, 2018
That’s got to be the best kit since Waggy & The Doug where strutting there stuff @Lordwalker1877 . @adidas 👍
— stevieB10 (@stevieburr10) June 21, 2018
Can’t wait to see @Wolves in the @premierleague
I like the kit, like the team, like the new signings so far this season
These will be my team to watch 👌🏻
Good luck to you next season #OldGoldNewChallenge
— fifa&footballtalk (@fifa_footytalk) June 21, 2018
Love em 😍 pic.twitter.com/cEizhH6qdC
— Chris WWFC Wood 🐺🇺🇸 (@WolvesOHIO) June 21, 2018
Lovely kit but the giant sponsor ruins it
— WOLVES AY WE /\_/\ (@IMMG_yt) June 21, 2018