Wolves reveal their 2018/19 Adidas Home and Away Kits

21 June, 2018 2018/19 Kits, Adidas, English Championship, English Premier League, Football Gear, Transfer News & Rumours, Wolves


Wolves unveiled their home and away kits for the 2018/19 season earlier today.

Produced by global sportswear giants Adidas, the new Wolves kit marks a return to the club’s traditional gold and black home kit.

The away kit comes in white and black displaying Adidas’s iconic stripes.

The new kits have been launched as a part of the campaign Old Gold, New Challenge.

Wolves will wear their new kits in the Premier League next season after having secured promotion through the Championship.

The Wolves home and away kits for the 2018/19 season are sponsored by W88.

The newly promoted Premier League outfit have confirmed that the home and away kits will go on sale in the Molineux Megastore on Friday, 6th July and Thursday, 12th July respectively.

As for online purchases, the new kits are now available for pre-order here: Online Shop

