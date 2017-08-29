Wolves odds-on favourites to sign Dwight Gayle

Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to sign a forward before the window closes and the Championship outfit are odds-on favourites to sign Dwight Gayle from Newcastle United.
Gayle has been fantastic for the Magpies and he managed to score 23 goals for them last season. However, it seems that Newcastle are prepared to sell the player in order to fund new arrivals.
The news of Newcastle wanting to sell the player was first reported by Daily Mail on Sunday and now Sky Bet have installed Wolves as the odds-on favourites to sign the Newcastle forward. Wolves are 3/1 to sign the player this summer.
This does not mean that Wolves are interested in signing the 26-year-old. It just implies that if Gayle leaves, Wolves are a likely destination.
Wolves are looking to offload striker Nouha Dicko to Hull City for £3.5 million and Gayle could be a massive upgrade for them.
The former Palace star helped Newcastle secure promotion to the Premier League last season and it will be interesting to see how much the Magpies demand for his services. However, there is no doubt that he could be a star for Wolverhampton in the Championship this season.