Wolves odds-on favourites to sign Benik Afobe

Championship outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers are odds-on favourites to sign the highly rated Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe this summer.
SkyBet are offering odds of 9/4 for the striker to end up at Wolves this summer. However, it is important to note that this is merely speculation from the bookmakers and it does not confirm Wolves’ interest in signing the player.
The 24-year-old has had a mixed season with Bournemouth and is being linked with a return to Molineux. Afobe was on loan at Wolves during the 2015/16 season and the Congo international had a memorable time there.
Afobe scored just 10 goals for Bournemouth last season and a return to Wolves could give the fresh start he needs. The striker has played for Wolves before and he will be able to settle in with ease. During the 2015/16 season, Afobe scored 22 goals for them.
Furthermore, the arrival of Jermaine Defoe will be a major blow for Afobe. The former Sunderland forward is a proven goalscorer and has a fantastic record in the Premier League. Afobe will have to compete with the likes of Wilson and King as well.
Wolves are yet to make a move for the forward and a return to Molineux seems quite unlikely. Afobe’s acrimonious exit will definitely affect the chances of a return. The Wolves hierarchy accused the player of forcing a move to Bournemouth back then. Having said that, Wolves could use a proven Championship goalscorer like him and Afobe would be crucial for them in their fight for promotion.
It will be interesting to see what happens this summer but Afobe could definitely benefit from a return to his comfort zone.