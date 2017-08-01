Wolves odds-on favourites to sign Andre Gray

Burnley striker Andre Gray has been linked with a move away from Turf Moor this summer.
The 26-year-old striker has just one year left on his current deal and is demanding a significant pay rise before he signs an extension.
Gray has been linked with the likes of Wolves and West Ham so far. A few days ago it was reported that Championship outfit Wolves are plotting a £20m offer for the Burnley star.
Wolves have been very active in the market thanks to their new Chinese owners. Signing Gray could be another statement of intent from the Championship outfit.
According to SkyBet, Wolves are now odds-on favourites (11/10) to sign the 26-year-old forward.
It will be interesting to see if Wolves submit an official offer for the player now. It is understood that Sean Dyche is ready to sell the forward for the right price.
Gray is an accomplished goalscorer and he would certainly help Wolves in their fight for promotion. Furthermore, the player might be attracted to the chance of returning home as well. Gray came through the club’s academy and was a Wolves player until the age of 13.
The Burnley striker has scored 33 goals during his two seasons with the Clarets.