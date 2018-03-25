Wolves most likely to sign Anderson Talisca this summer

Brazilian attacker Anderson Talisca has been linked with a move to England in the past and it seems that he could be heading to Wolves this summer.
According to reports from Portuguese media (translated by SportWitness), Talisca is attracting interest from Liverpool and Wolves. However, Nuno Espirito Santo’s team is the most likely destination for the Brazilian.
The Benfica attacking midfielder is currently on loan at Besiktas and the Turkish side have an option to sign him permanently in the summer for a fixed fee of €21m.
Reports claim that Besiktas are struggling to raise funds right now and the Turkish giants will look to try and extend the loan deal for another season.
Wolves have spent heavily on their squad this season and their position in the Championship reflects that. The Molineux based outfit are likely to get promoted to the Premier League and they will need better players next year.
Someone like Talisca would be ideal for the Wolves attack and it will be interesting to see whether they can convince Benfica to sell. If a substantial offer is submitted for the player, the Portuguese side are unlikely to accept Besiktas’ loan proposal for another year.
Wolves certainly have the resources to land the Brazilian and he could prove to be a solid addition as well.