Wolves manager not interested in replacing Koeman at Everton

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is not currently interested in replacing Ronald Koeman as Everton manager.
The Toffees sacked Koeman after a 5-2 home defeat against Arsenal and have since been under the stewardship of caretaker boss David Unsworth.
Nuno has led Wolves to the top of the Championship and according to the BBC he has no intention of walking out on the club.
Former England boss Sam Allardyce and current Burnley manager Sean Dyche have been heavily linked with the Everton job, although Unsworth has also made it known he’d like the chance to take over permanently.
“Nothing more has been said about taking the manager job full-time,” he said.
“We just carry on day by day, game-by-game.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to sit down after Sunday’s game in the international break. What we want is the best resolution for Everton.
“I’m not put off about anything at all about the job. It’s a fabulous job at a fabulous club.”
Dyche is currently 11/10 favourite to take over at Goodison Park, with Allardyce on offer at 6/5.
With Nuno ruling himself out of the running it seems likely Everton’s next manager will be one of that pair.